Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measuring the Evolution of Korea's Material Living Standards 1980-2010

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bdcd29b5d-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), “Measuring the Evolution of Korea's Material Living Standards 1980-2010”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2012/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bdcd29b5d-en.
Go to top