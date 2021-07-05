Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measuring smart city performance in COVID-19 times: Lessons from Korea and OECD countries

Proceedings from the 2nd OECD Roundtable on Smart Cities and Inclusive Growth
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/72a4e7db-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “Measuring smart city performance in COVID-19 times: Lessons from Korea and OECD countries: Proceedings from the 2nd OECD Roundtable on Smart Cities and Inclusive Growth”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/72a4e7db-en.
Go to top