At a time when many cities and countries are including a smart recovery component in their strategies to rebound from the COVID-19 crisis, the simple presence of digital technologies does not mean that benefits automatically reach everyone. Measuring smart city performance is therefore critical in order to deliver policies with greater efficiency and effectiveness, identify cost-effective solutions to deliver public services, improve government accountability vis-à-vis citizens and track progress and impact. The proposed OECD Smart City Measurement Framework encompasses not only the uptake of digitalisation in cities but also how digital innovation can improve well-being outcomes, inclusion, sustainability and resilience. Furthermore, it focuses on urban residents both as recipients or users and as designers of smart cities. Building on the 2nd OECD Roundtable on Smart Cities and Inclusive Growth, the OECD will now begin to operationalise and further develop the OECD Smart City Measurement Framework.
Measuring smart city performance in COVID-19 times: Lessons from Korea and OECD countries
Proceedings from the 2nd OECD Roundtable on Smart Cities and Inclusive Growth
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Papers
Abstract
