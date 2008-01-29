This paper reviews available official statistics on trust and security in the online environment. It discusses whether security concerns are an obstacle to Internet use and examines how people and companies protect their equipment and networks.
Measuring Security and Trust in the Online Environment
A View Using Official Data
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
