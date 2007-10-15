Skip to main content
Measuring Multifactor Productivity Growth

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/246367010342
Authors
Anita Wölfl, Dana Hajkova
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Wölfl, A. and D. Hajkova (2007), “Measuring Multifactor Productivity Growth”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2007/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/246367010342.
