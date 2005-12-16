Skip to main content
Measuring Educational Productivity in Standards-Based Accountability Systems

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/224417012465
Authors
Martin Hampel
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hampel, M. (2005), “Measuring Educational Productivity in Standards-Based Accountability Systems”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224417012465.
