Measuring Distance to the SDG Targets 2017

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by world leaders at the United Nations on 25 September 2015, sets out an ambitious plan of action for people, planet and prosperity, with the overarching objective of leaving no one behind. At its core are 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) comprising 169 targets. This Study of the distances from the SDGs of selected OECD countries is designed to help governments as they consider developing national action plans, as well as to contribute to SDG mainstreaming across different OECD Directorates. It leverages the wealth of statistical data collected by OECD members and harmonised through OECD tools and processes.