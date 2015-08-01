Skip to main content
Measuring Competitiveness of Agro-Food Industries

The Swiss Case
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrvvkrhtmwg-en
Authors
Jo H. M. Wijnands, Siemen van Berkum, David Verhoog
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Wijnands, J., S. van Berkum and D. Verhoog (2015), “Measuring Competitiveness of Agro-Food Industries: The Swiss Case”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 88, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrvvkrhtmwg-en.
