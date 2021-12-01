Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measuring competition in services markets with pass-through and speed of adjustment

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/10d92b8d-en
Authors
Frédéric Gonzales, Hildegunn Kyvik Nordås, Michel Lioussis
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gonzales, F., H. Nordås and M. Lioussis (2021), “Measuring competition in services markets with pass-through and speed of adjustment”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 258, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/10d92b8d-en.
Go to top