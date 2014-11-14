There are strong indications that the international community is evolving towards “results-based management” approaches for better results in development. This evolution gained momentum with commitments made for the Millennium Development Goals, followed by the 2005 Paris Declaration on Aid Effectiveness and the High Level Forums in Accra, Busan and Mexico. However, the application of results management approaches in international development has not been simple; progress in meeting international commitments is uneven. The purpose of this review is to identify the main challenges faced by Development Assistance Committee (DAC) members and observers when measuring and managing results in development co-operation, and to gain insights into their practices.