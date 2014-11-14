Skip to main content
Measuring and managing results in development co-operation

A review of challenges and practices among DAC members and observers
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c7762fac-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Perspectives
Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), “Measuring and managing results in development co-operation: A review of challenges and practices among DAC members and observers”, OECD Development Perspectives, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c7762fac-en.
