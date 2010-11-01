Skip to main content
Market Readiness

Building Blocks for Market Approaches
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k45165zm8f8-en
Authors
André Aasrud, Richard Baron, Katia Karousakis
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Aasrud, A., R. Baron and K. Karousakis (2010), “Market Readiness: Building Blocks for Market Approaches”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2010/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k45165zm8f8-en.
