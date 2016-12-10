This report provides guidance on how to carry out an inquiry or examination into a particular market when there is a suspicion or indication that a market is not functioning well. It explains what market examinations are as well as their purposes, intended outcomes and substantive content. Although the manual describes the Mexican experience, it could be used as a non-binding proactive tool to be applied on a case-by-case basis on a standardised and flexible framework that seeks to provide greater clarity to procedures used in market examinations.
Market Examinations in Mexico
A Manual by the OECD Secretariat
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Abstract
