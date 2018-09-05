Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Mapping the OECD Government Procurement Taxonomy with International Best Practices

An Implementation to ASEAN Countries
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1bd4d59a-en
Authors
Julien Gourdon
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gourdon, J. (2018), “Mapping the OECD Government Procurement Taxonomy with International Best Practices: An Implementation to ASEAN Countries”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 216, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1bd4d59a-en.
Go to top