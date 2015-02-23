Skip to main content
'Manufacturing or Services - That is (not) the Question'

The Role of Manufacturing and Services in OECD Economies
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js64ks09dmn-en
Authors
Koen De Backer, Isabelle Desnoyers-James, Laurent Moussiegt
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

De Backer, K., I. Desnoyers-James and L. Moussiegt (2015), “'Manufacturing or Services - That is (not) the Question': The Role of Manufacturing and Services in OECD Economies”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js64ks09dmn-en.
