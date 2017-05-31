Managing the Transition to Driverless Road Freight Transport

This report considers how a transition to driverless road freight transport could happen. Today’s technology already makes it possible to operate automated trucks. Reduced reliance on humans to move road freight in the future could offer large cost savings for business and consumers. It could also disrupt the careers and lives of millions of professional truck drivers. Based on different scenarios for the large-scale introduction of automated road freight transport, this study makes recommendations to help governments manage potential disruption and ensure a just transition for affected drivers.

Three leading transport-sector organisations joined the International Transport Forum for this study to assess benefits, costs and risks of driverless trucks. The International Road Transport Unions, the International Transport Workers’ Federation and the European Automobile Manufacturers Association contributed data and insights on driverless technology in the road freight sector as well as funds for the research.

This report is part of the International Transport Forum’s Case-Specific Policy Analysis series. These are topical studies on specific issues carried out by the ITF in agreement with local institutions.