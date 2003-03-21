Managing the Fundamental Drivers of Transport Demand

The aim of the International Seminar was to review the key determinants of transport demand, both inside and outside the field of traditional transport Ministry responsibilities, and to identify measures for influencing these key factors. Debate at the seminar between stakeholders in the transport and environment communities revealed a large measure of agreement on the importance of demand management and on the instruments that should be employed. A small number of cases of good practice were identified in integrated transport, land use planning and charging for the use of infrastructure.