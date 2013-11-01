Managing Migration to Support Inclusive and Sustainable Growth

This Joint report of the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI0 and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is a summary of the discussion practitioners from OECD and Several Asian countries at the "Second Roundtable on Labor Migration in Asia: Managing Migration to Support Inclusive Growth". The roundtable was co-organized by ADBI and OECD in Tokyo from 18 to 20 January 2012. More than 30 experts and government officials from OECD and emerging Asian economies participated in the roundtable. The report highlights the dynamics and challenges of international migration between OECO and developing Asian countries as well as intra-Asian migration. It also identifies areas for· facilitating global labor migration and protecting the rights of migrant workers, and outlines innovative policy prescriptions. The appendix of the report includes a unique dataset on the status of international migration, providing insightful information on labor migration of Asian countries. A part of the data was generated from surveys in selected Asian countries.