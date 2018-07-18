Skip to main content
Identifying the Factors Driving West African Migration

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/eb3b2806-en
Authors
Matthew Kirwin, Jessica Anderson
Tags
West African Papers
Cite this content as:

Kirwin, M. and J. Anderson (2018), “Identifying the Factors Driving West African Migration”, West African Papers, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/eb3b2806-en.
