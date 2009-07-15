Recent global changes have placed regional integration at the centre of Africa’s political and economic agenda. This Atlas is both a driver and the result of strategic thinking on regional integration in West Africa. Containing maps, statistics and analyses, it describes the West African region, its population, settlement, territories, its economy and its vulnerabilities. It analyses the developments and the ways in which West Africa is conforming to a constantly changing global environment. The Atlas also identifies the medium- and long-term trends and provides elements for strategic thinking on the future.
Regional Atlas on West Africa
Report
West African Studies
Abstract
