Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

An Atlas of the Sahara-Sahel

Geography, Economics and Security
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264222359-en
Authors
OECD, Sahel and West Africa Club
Tags
West African Studies
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD/SWAC (2014), An Atlas of the Sahara-Sahel: Geography, Economics and Security, West African Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264222359-en.
Go to top