  English
  Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Managing Hospital Volumes: Germany and Experiences from OECD Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3xwtg2szzr-en
Ankit Kumar, Michael Schoenstein
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kumar, A. and M. Schoenstein (2013), “Managing Hospital Volumes: Germany and Experiences from OECD Countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 64, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3xwtg2szzr-en.
