Managing Aid

The member countries of OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) give almost USD 70 billion in foreign aid (development co-operation) annually. This study examines how to manage that aid for the best results. It is based on the organisational structures and practices of 22 of the world’s main donor countries, with a view to assisting countries who are becoming donors. The book covers issues such as legal frameworks; how donors organise their operations in partner developing countries; centralised versus decentralised management; relations with non-governmental organisations; and managing gender equality, environmental sustainability and humanitarian action.