The member countries of OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) give almost USD 70 billion in foreign aid (development co-operation) annually. This study examines how to manage that aid for the best results. It is based on the organisational structures and practices of 22 of the world’s main donor countries, with a view to assisting countries who are becoming donors. The book covers issues such as legal frameworks; how donors organise their operations in partner developing countries; centralised versus decentralised management; relations with non-governmental organisations; and managing gender equality, environmental sustainability and humanitarian action.
Managing Aid
Practices of DAC Member Countries
Report
DAC Guidelines and Reference Series
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 September 2014
-
8 November 2012
-
15 March 2012
-
8 February 2011
-
11 March 2010
-
27 January 2009
-
Report16 February 2007
-
10 November 2006
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-
-
-
-