Managerial accountability in the Western Balkans

A comparative analysis of the barriers and opportunities faced by senior managers in delivering policy objectives
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/88be2112-en
Authors
Klas Klaas, Lech Marcinkowski, Milena Lazarević
Tags
SIGMA Papers
Cite this content as:

Klaas, K., L. Marcinkowski and M. Lazarević (2018), “Managerial accountability in the Western Balkans: A comparative analysis of the barriers and opportunities faced by senior managers in delivering policy objectives”, SIGMA Papers, No. 58, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/88be2112-en.
