Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Making Visionary Design Work at Policy Level and in Practice

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgdzvmtpj8r-en
Authors
Frauke Burgdorff
Tags
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Burgdorff, F. (2011), “Making Visionary Design Work at Policy Level and in Practice”, CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments, No. 2011/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgdzvmtpj8r-en.
Go to top