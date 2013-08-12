Skip to main content
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Making Growth Green and Inclusive: The Case of Cambodia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k420651szzr-en
Authors
Essam Yassin Mohammed, Shannon Wang, Gary Kawaguchi
Tags
OECD Green Growth Papers
Cite this content as:

Mohammed, E., S. Wang and G. Kawaguchi (2013), “Making Growth Green and Inclusive: The Case of Cambodia”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2013/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k420651szzr-en.
