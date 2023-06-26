This report explores how mobility services using automated vehicles might change the transport landscape. How can automated transport services help enable positive outcomes for societies? How will they ensure passenger safety? What rules should apply to such new services that overlap with other, heavily regulated services like taxis and public transport? The report assesses where regulation should adapt and outlines principles for forward-looking regulation. It offers pragmatic recommendations to bring in better transport for citizens.
Making Automated Vehicles Work for Better Transport Services
Regulating for Impact
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
