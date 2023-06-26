Skip to main content
Making Automated Vehicles Work for Better Transport Services

Regulating for Impact
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/2ea70307-en
International Transport Forum
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
ITF (2023), “Making Automated Vehicles Work for Better Transport Services: Regulating for Impact”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 115, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2ea70307-en.
