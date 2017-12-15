Skip to main content
Lowering barriers to entrepreneurship and promoting small business growth in South Africa

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/d60e254f-en
Christine Lewis, Boingotlo Gasealahwe
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Lewis, C. and B. Gasealahwe (2017), “ Lowering barriers to entrepreneurship and promoting small business growth in South Africa”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1449, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d60e254f-en.
