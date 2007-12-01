Skip to main content
Long Run Trends in Transport Demand, Fuel Price Elasticities and Implications of the Oil Outlook for Transport Policy

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/234582117245
Kenneth A. Small, Kurt van Dender
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Small, K. and K. van Dender (2007), “Long Run Trends in Transport Demand, Fuel Price Elasticities and Implications of the Oil Outlook for Transport Policy”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2007/16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/234582117245.
