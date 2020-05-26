The paper examines the effects of three groups of factors (county economic structure, social/demographic attributes and geography) on employment growth and poverty change in US counties before and after the Great Recession. It finds that the industrial structure that facilitates inter-industry employee flows (“rewiring”) is of increasing importance post-Recession. In particular, this measure is associated with employment growth in under-performing counties suggesting that removing barriers to the flow of resources within lagging economies and increasing their adaptability potential might be a viable policy option.
Local ability to rewire and socioeconomic performance
Evidence from US counties before and after the Great Recession
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
