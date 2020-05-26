Skip to main content
Local ability to rewire and socioeconomic performance

Evidence from US counties before and after the Great Recession
https://doi.org/10.1787/31b980f6-en
Mark Partridge, Alexandra Tsvetkova
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Partridge, M. and A. Tsvetkova (2020), “Local ability to rewire and socioeconomic performance: Evidence from US counties before and after the Great Recession”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2020/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/31b980f6-en.
