In November 2000, the City of Bologna, Italy, welcomed a conference entitled “Living as Students”. The event was part of the European Capital of Culture project which examined the major role Bologna has played and continues to play as a university city. It also looked at the role of cities that host major universities, in and outside of Europe, as centres for the development and dissemination of culture and advanced professional training. In parallel with the conference, an international competition on student housing was organised
Living as Students
Bologna 2000
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024