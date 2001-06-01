Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Living as Students

Bologna 2000
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/788301531408
Authors
OECD
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), “Living as Students: Bologna 2000”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2001/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/788301531408.
Go to top