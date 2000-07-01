Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Lithuania

Foreign Direct Investment Impact and Policy Analysis
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/074887667067
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment

Cite this content as:

OECD (2000), “Lithuania: Foreign Direct Investment Impact and Policy Analysis”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2000/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/074887667067.
Go to top