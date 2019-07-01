The Review of Competition Law and Policy in Lithuania describes the policy foundations, substantive competition law and enforcement experience, institutional structure as well as treatment of competition issues in regulatory and legislative processes.
Lithuania: Assessment of Competition Law and Policy 2019
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Abstract
