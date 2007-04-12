A trend toward decentralisation has meant that sub-national governments increasingly find themselves responsible for providing a host of public goods and services. Rarely, however, can they "go it alone". Co-ordination among levels of government is imperative. This book offers a unique analytic framework for assessing multi-level governance arrangements, which is subsequently applied to five case studies of regional development policy: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The book reveals the importance of contractual arrangements for customised management of interdependencies, for clarifying responsibilities among actors, for dialogue, and for learning.
Linking Regions and Central Governments
Contracts for Regional Development
Report
OECD Multi-level Governance Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
20 December 2022
-
2 December 2022
-
22 June 2022
-
17 December 2021
-
23 February 2021
-
17 September 2020
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
-
19 April 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
26 March 2024