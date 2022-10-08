This report provides Hungary with key recommendations and policy options to establish comprehensive and user-friendly methodologies and tools for the greater uptake of life-cycle costing (LCC) methodology in public procurement. The report introduces the concept of LCC and its links to the wider sustainable public procurement agenda, and maps the current practices in Hungary and existing LCC tools in other EU and OECD countries, with a view of drawing insights to promote the development and uptake of LCC tools.
Life-Cycle Costing in Public Procurement in Hungary
Stocktaking of Good Practices
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
