Life-Cycle Costing in Public Procurement in Hungary

Stocktaking of Good Practices
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8d90f627-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Life-Cycle Costing in Public Procurement in Hungary: Stocktaking of Good Practices, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8d90f627-en.
