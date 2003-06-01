The following article is based on a presentation by Sarah E. Thomas, a librarian at Cornell University in the United States. This abridged version begins by summarising how libraries thrive in an era of change. Next it explores storing print publications and how libraries are increasing space for services and activities. The paper then addresses new roles and partners for libraries and, finally, architectural solutions to spatial constraints.
Library Environments and Organisations
Opportunities or Constraints?
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024