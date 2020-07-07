This brief explores the role of digital trade in helping to mitigate some of the consequences of COVID-19. It highlights how trade facilitates access to the goods and services that enable the digital transformation, and underscores the importance of digital trade and related policies in supporting economic activity and wellbeing during the crisis, as well as its role in sustaining economic recovery.
Leveraging digital trade to fight the consequences of COVID-19
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
