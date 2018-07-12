Leveraging business development for SME productivity growth

This report delves into the pivotal role of business development services (BDS) in enhancing productivity among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with a particular focus on the UK's SME landscape. Drawing on international policy experiences, it addresses key challenges, including stimulating SME demand, tailoring services, and leveraging digital technologies. Part one synthesizes insights from an OECD-BEIS workshop, while part two delves into background papers on vital themes like policy challenges, international approaches, and online diagnostic tools. Offering examples of successful policy practices, the report contributes to the UK's Industrial Strategy and OECD's broader agenda on fostering SME productivity growth through effective BDS policies.