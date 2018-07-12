This report delves into the pivotal role of business development services (BDS) in enhancing productivity among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with a particular focus on the UK's SME landscape. Drawing on international policy experiences, it addresses key challenges, including stimulating SME demand, tailoring services, and leveraging digital technologies. Part one synthesizes insights from an OECD-BEIS workshop, while part two delves into background papers on vital themes like policy challenges, international approaches, and online diagnostic tools. Offering examples of successful policy practices, the report contributes to the UK's Industrial Strategy and OECD's broader agenda on fostering SME productivity growth through effective BDS policies.
Leveraging business development for SME productivity growth
Policy paper
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
27 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Working paper15 November 2023
-
17 October 2023
-
-
Policy paper4 July 2023
-
Working paper30 May 2023
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
Policy paper29 March 2024