Lessons from the OECD Trust Survey in Portugal

This paper builds on the results of the OECD Trust Survey in Portugal to identify the main areas for improvement and guidelines for action to help Portugal reinforce trust and democracy and enhance public governance to address future challenges. The Portuguese government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis drew on lessons learned from previous crises, notably the plunge in public trust after the 2008 financial crisis and the subsequent economic austerity measures which shook the political system and considerably impacted economic and social well-being. Public trust has traditionally been heralded as crucial for public governance. However, to build resilience in the face of multiple social, economic and environmental crises, Portugal will need to set public trust as an explicit policy objective and better understand what drives it. Investments in building a competent and trusted civil service will also be needed to develop more responsive and better-informed policy responses.