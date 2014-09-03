This OECD Emission Scenario Document (ESD) provides information on the sources, production processes, pathways and use patterns of chemicals used as additives in plastics to assist in the
estimation of releases of chemicals to the environment.
Leather Processing
Report
Series on Emission Scenario Documents
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
This OECD Emission Scenario Document (ESD) provides information on the sources, production processes, pathways and use patterns of chemicals used as additives in plastics to assist in the
In the same series
-
18 February 2021
-
16 October 2020
-
9 July 2019
-
-
Report1 February 2017
-
-
3 April 2015
-
Report2 April 2015
Related publications
-
18 February 2021
-
16 October 2020
-
9 July 2019
-
-
28 January 2019
-
Report1 February 2017
-
-
3 April 2015