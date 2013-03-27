Learning from International Experiences with Interactive Whiteboards

This paper describes teacher strategies and experiences with interactive whiteboards (IWBs) and draws on the published research in this area to understand how a systemic approach to technology-based innovations in schools can contribute to quality education for all. It explores ways to support the cultural shift in teacher and learner roles that helps to integrate the technology effectively into classroom teaching. It begins by considering how the features of IWB technology might potentially be exploited in the primary or secondary school classroom to support subject teaching and learning. International experiences of implementing IWB programs are then described, mostly from the United Kingdom where integration efforts are the most prominent, and implications for future intervention efforts are examined. The review concludes by defining the organisational conditions for enhancing teacher commitment and thus the likelihood for successful change. In particular, the role of teacher professional development is foregrounded and characteristics of effective programmes are outlined. Some comments about the relative costs and benefits, and recommendations for policymakers, are made.