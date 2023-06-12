Skip to main content
Law enforcement responses to corruption in emergency situations

Practical guidelines
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b2e5344f-en
OECD
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
OECD (2023), “Law enforcement responses to corruption in emergency situations: Practical guidelines”, OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers, No. 30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b2e5344f-en.
