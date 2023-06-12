These guidelines seek to strengthen the capacities of law enforcement practitioners to combat corruption related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergency situations. In particular, they aim to: (i) provide law enforcement practitioners with practical advice on the challenges law enforcement faces in an emergency crisis; (ii) illustrate good detection, investigation and prosecution practices during emergency situations and identify key challenges that may arise in future crises, including through international cooperation mechanisms; (iii) inform law enforcement practitioners about the benefits of emerging technologies and innovative institutional developments identified during COVID-19 that can assist with combating corruption.
Law enforcement responses to corruption in emergency situations
Practical guidelines
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
