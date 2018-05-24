Skip to main content
Land Cover Change and Conversions

Methodology and Results for OECD and G20 Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/72a9e331-en
Authors
Ivan Haščič, Alexander Mackie
Tags
OECD Green Growth Papers
Cite this content as:

Haščič, I. and A. Mackie (2018), “Land Cover Change and Conversions: Methodology and Results for OECD and G20 Countries”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2018/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/72a9e331-en.
