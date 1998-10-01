Skip to main content
Labour Market Aspects of State Enterprise Reform in China

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/451251088062
Authors
Fan Gang, Mariarosa Lunati, David O’Connor
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Gang, F., M. Lunati and D. O’Connor (1998), “Labour Market Aspects of State Enterprise Reform in China”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 141, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/451251088062.
