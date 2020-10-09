Skip to main content
Labour demand weakening during the COVID-19 pandemic in US cities

Stylised facts and factors related to regional resilience
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/700d91ba-en
Alexandra Tsvetkova, Simone Grabner, Wessel Vermeulen
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Tsvetkova, A., S. Grabner and W. Vermeulen (2020), “Labour demand weakening during the COVID-19 pandemic in US cities: Stylised facts and factors related to regional resilience”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2020/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/700d91ba-en.
