Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Knowledge Networks and Markets

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44wzw9q5zv-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), “Knowledge Networks and Markets”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44wzw9q5zv-en.
Go to top