2018 marks the 21st edition of Key World Energy Statistics (KWES) – the annual booklet of the IEA’s most used statistics.

Key World Energy Statistics contains timely, clearly presented data on the supply, transformation and consumption of all major energy sources for the main regions of the world, in addition to energy indicators, energy balances, prices, RDD and CO2 emissions as well as energy forecasts.



Key World Energy Statistics is also available as an app for all major mobile devices.