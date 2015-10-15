The IEA produced its first handy, pocket-sized summary of key energy data in 1997 and every year since then it has been more and more successful.
Key World Energy Statistics contains timely, clearly-presented data on supply, transformation and consumption of all major energy sources.
The interested businessman, journalist or student will have at his or her fingertips the annual Australian production of coal, the electricity consumption in Japan, the price of diesel oil in Spain and thousands of other useful energy facts.
Key World Energy Statistics 2015
Report
Key World Energy Statistics
Abstract
