Key World Energy Statistics 2017

2017 marks the 20th edition of the Key World Energy Statistics (KWES) – the annual booklet of the IEA’s most used statistics. This milestone’s edition has been enriched with more information on energy efficiency and renewables, more geographic data and also more of the fundamental data required to fully understand energy security.

Key World Energy Statistics contains timely, clearly presented data on the supply, transformation and consumption of all major energy sources for the main regions of the world, proving everyone with an interest in energy key statistics on more than 150 countries and regions including energy indicators, energy balances, prices, RDD and CO2 emissions as well as energy forecasts.