The United Kingdom’s pioneering Climate Change Act

The Climate Change Act was adopted in 2008 to set a comprehensive framework for climate change mitigation and adaptation across the country. Its approval benefitted from a broad cross-party consensus and a strong civil society engagement. The Act was the first of this kind in the world.

The Act sets a long-term emission goal and requires the identification of interim targets. These are expressed in five-year carbon budgets, which the government is legally obliged to achieve. The Act also requires the government to publish a climate change risk assessment every five years and to develop a National Adaptation Programme to respond to the risk assessment.

In 2019, the headline target of the Act was amended to reflect the government’s net-zero ambition. Originally, the Act committed the United Kingdom to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050, compared to 1990 levels. The first five carbon budgets (2008-12, 2013-17, 2018-22, 2023-27, 2028-32) were set to achieve this goal.

In 2021, the government adopted the sixth carbon budget (2033–37) to cut emissions (including international aviation and shipping emissions) by 78% by 2035. This is the first carbon budget setting the United Kingdom on the path to the net-zero goal.

Carbon budgets should be established on the basis of advice from an independent expert body – the Climate Change Committee (CCC). The Committee reports on progress to Parliament. Its mandate extends beyond parliamentary elections, which has helped ensure that the United Kingdom’s overall direction of travel on climate change remains focused on the long-term target.

The Act balances the primacy of the government and parliament in making decisions with the use of independent advisers in interpreting science and evidence. Several factors should be considered in setting carbon budgets, which ensures that the CCC’s advice reflects political priorities. At the same time, the government must take account of the CCC’s advice and explain the reasons for any deviation from it. While there are limited penalties for non-compliance with the carbon budgets, the Act sets out a transparent process and a framework for accountability. Judicial review cases can be brought by members of the public and other interested parties with legal standing.