Global opportunities for cities and localities have led to a renewed impetus for new financial tools. Addressing how public assets can be better used to generate private co-investment (rather than just sold for a once only ‘current value’ price) is now the new mind-set, and thinking about the organisational vehicles needed at local and regional levels to promote financial innovation has moved on. This book provides a comprehensive overview of financial instruments and investment strategies being implemented throughout OECD Member and non-Member countries. It highlights effective tools, explores the roles and responsibilities of governments, public agencies and inter-governmental organisations. The lessons from this book are essential reading for policy makers, practitioners and all actors involved in delivering local development.
Investment Strategies and Financial Tools for Local Development
Report
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Edited by Greg Clark and Debra Mountford
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 April 2024
-
20 March 2023
-
20 March 2023
-
21 July 2022
-
Report3 June 2022
-
28 April 2022
-
2 November 2017
-
16 June 2017
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024