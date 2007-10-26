Investment Strategies and Financial Tools for Local Development

Global opportunities for cities and localities have led to a renewed impetus for new financial tools. Addressing how public assets can be better used to generate private co-investment (rather than just sold for a once only ‘current value’ price) is now the new mind-set, and thinking about the organisational vehicles needed at local and regional levels to promote financial innovation has moved on. This book provides a comprehensive overview of financial instruments and investment strategies being implemented throughout OECD Member and non-Member countries. It highlights effective tools, explores the roles and responsibilities of governments, public agencies and inter-governmental organisations. The lessons from this book are essential reading for policy makers, practitioners and all actors involved in delivering local development.