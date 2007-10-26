Skip to main content
Investment Strategies and Financial Tools for Local Development

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264039865-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Edited by Greg Clark and Debra Mountford
Cite this content as:

Clark, G. and D. Mountford (eds.) (2007), Investment Strategies and Financial Tools for Local Development, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264039865-en.
