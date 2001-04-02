Investment Policy Review: Ukraine

OECD's 2001 review of investment policy in the Ukraine. It builds on the 1993 OECD Investment Guide for Ukraine and is primarily intended to further advance the policy dialogue and co-operation between the OECD and Ukrainian decision-makers on investment issues. It is part of OECD’s efforts to help drive the much needed policy reforms in Ukraine. The review attempts to assess the implementation of the legal rules, with an emphasis on their practical enforcement, and identifies gaps in legislation and institutional frameworks, distilling an array of policy recommendations.

In addition to the legal and institutional setting specifically dealing with foreign investment issues, the review encompasses salient features of the overall business regime in Ukraine, such as legislation ensuring the rule of law, contract and property protection, corporate legislation, secured lending and financial sector legislation, taxation, public governance, including privatisation, competition and anti-corruption measures.

